VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 174,764 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,085 shares in the company, valued at $351,738.45. The trade was a 39.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 139,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 358,266 shares of company stock valued at $204,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

