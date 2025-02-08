Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.01.

Walmart stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $103.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

