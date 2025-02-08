Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.77.

NYSE WRBY opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.90. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,321.97. This represents a 74.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 14,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $335,826.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,591.06. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,032 shares of company stock worth $15,188,364 over the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

