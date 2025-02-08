WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $115.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.91%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

