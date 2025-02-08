Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.50 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

