Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 44,205.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 964,737 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FOX by 3,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after buying an additional 857,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after buying an additional 851,127 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

