Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 638.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Welltower by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,649,000 after buying an additional 324,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

