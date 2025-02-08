Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.67% of Werner Enterprises worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,390.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

