Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

