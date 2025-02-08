Western Financial Corp CA Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $172.62 and a 52 week high of $278.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.