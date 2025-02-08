Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in Western Union by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 334,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 219,798 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

