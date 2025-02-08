What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Aviat Networks Q4 Earnings?

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Aviat Networks in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $23.66 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

