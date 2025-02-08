What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for AMD Q1 Earnings?

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

