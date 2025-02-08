What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for PayPal Q2 Earnings?

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. PayPal has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after buying an additional 2,689,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $135,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

