What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for BK Q1 Earnings?

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $87.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 136,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

