What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for M&T Bank Q1 Earnings?

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $129.36 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,682.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,696.70. This trade represents a 63.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,397 shares of company stock worth $6,379,459. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

