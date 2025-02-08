What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for TELO Q1 Earnings?

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TELO opened at $4.37 on Friday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53.
Institutional Trading of Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELO. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period.
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
