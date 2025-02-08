What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for TELO Q1 Earnings?

Get Telomir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELO opened at $4.37 on Friday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TELO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELO. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

