Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

