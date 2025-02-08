William Blair Has Negative Forecast for PayPal Q1 Earnings

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

PYPL stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

