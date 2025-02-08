William Blair Has Negative Outlook of Amgen FY2025 Earnings

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $20.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.23.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $293.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.51. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

