William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CMG Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

CMG opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

