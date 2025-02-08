William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Fiserv Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%.
View Our Latest Analysis on FI
Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %
FI stock opened at $230.18 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $142.14 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.78.
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,711,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,782,000 after acquiring an additional 90,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $614,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.