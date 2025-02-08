William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for CTSH Earnings

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 276.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,588,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $122,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,033 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 146.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $126,940,000 after acquiring an additional 978,579 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,478,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $191,280,000 after acquiring an additional 943,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,985,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,405,000 after buying an additional 867,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $61,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $400,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

