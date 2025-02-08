WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.49% of WNS worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get WNS alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

WNS Stock Up 0.7 %

WNS stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $65.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.