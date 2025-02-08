Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 465,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

