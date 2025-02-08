Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MCHP

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

