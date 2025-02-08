Zacks Research Predicts BorgWarner’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $30.00 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.