Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

ZLAB opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zai Lab by 22.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

