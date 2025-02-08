Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $273,282.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,689 shares of company stock worth $12,520,379 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

