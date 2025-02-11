11,735 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

