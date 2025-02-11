14,000 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBBB. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8,685.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 436,968 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 360,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,837,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,177 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
BATS:JBBB opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.