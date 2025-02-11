1,509 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $340.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.29 and its 200-day moving average is $320.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
