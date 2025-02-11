44,970 Shares in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF alerts:

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,462,000.

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Profile

The Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BUYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global equities expecting to benefit from disruptive commerce for consumers and businesses. BUYZ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.