58,690 Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ProFrac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

ProFrac Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.19. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

About ProFrac

(Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.