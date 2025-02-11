7,667 Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Disc Medicine by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.2 %

IRON opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $546,183.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $416,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,921 shares of company stock worth $5,389,978 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.