A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

View Our Latest Report on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.