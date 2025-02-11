Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

