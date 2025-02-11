abrdn plc Acquires 4,091 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

