abrdn plc Has $1.02 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,841 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Natera by 28.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 119.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 30.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $350,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,262.58. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,394 shares of company stock worth $52,333,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

