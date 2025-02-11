abrdn plc Has $1.46 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 22.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MarketAxess by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.05.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.