abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

