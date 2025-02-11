abrdn plc Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Impinj by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 29.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Impinj by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $72,883.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,888.42. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $118,597.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,856 shares in the company, valued at $47,080,373.12. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,368. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.77 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.30.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

