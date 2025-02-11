abrdn plc Sells 22,235 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $32.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

