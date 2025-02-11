abrdn plc Sells 2,883 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.