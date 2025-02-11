Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

