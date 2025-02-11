Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

