Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.