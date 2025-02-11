Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 147,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

