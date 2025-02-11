Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price at $22.50

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CIVB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
CIVB stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
