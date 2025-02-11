Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price at $22.50

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIVB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 90.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIVB stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

