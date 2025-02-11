Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.52%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

